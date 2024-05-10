Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 10,116 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.