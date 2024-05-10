Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 10,116 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PAYO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

