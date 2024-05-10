Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) SVP Sells 21,330 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLGN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 515,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,933. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Silgan by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after buying an additional 1,047,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,921,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,714,000 after buying an additional 114,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Silgan by 118.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

