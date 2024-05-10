Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) SVP Sells 4,228 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SLGN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 515,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

