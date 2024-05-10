Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMPL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

