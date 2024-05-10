Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Sells 540 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $414.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,265. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.20. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 91.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TopBuild by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

