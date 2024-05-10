Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Sells 3,435 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $82.23. 253,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,564. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Workiva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

