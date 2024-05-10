Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.0 million-$793.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.3 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.53.

NYSE:INSP traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.83. 894,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,443. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -317.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

