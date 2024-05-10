Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.0 million-$793.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.3 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.53.

NYSE:INSP traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.83. 894,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -317.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

