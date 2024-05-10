Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$112.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.3 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INTA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.74. 1,529,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

