Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells $80,198.68 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
IAS opened at $8.38 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
