Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells $80,198.68 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35.

IAS opened at $8.38 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

