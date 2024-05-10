Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s previous close.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,343. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

