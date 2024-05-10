Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 4,394,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,673. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

