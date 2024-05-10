Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,037. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.