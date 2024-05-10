Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 508,046 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIE remained flat at $21.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,251. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

