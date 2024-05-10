Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,795,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,067,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,901,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.37. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $322.94 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.