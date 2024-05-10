Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.64

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $818.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,161,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,650,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

