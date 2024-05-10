Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 129,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.