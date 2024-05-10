Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 129,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
