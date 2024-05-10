Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

PBW opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

