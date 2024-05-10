Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 10th (AMTX, ATXS, CBUS, CHUY, CLSK, CRNX, EXK, IOVA, IRON, MNPR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 10th:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. The firm currently has a $830.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

