Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $56.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.54.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,393 shares of company stock worth $440,127. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

