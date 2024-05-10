iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -3.130–2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.8 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -1.810–1.740 EPS.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRBT

Insider Transactions at iRobot

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.