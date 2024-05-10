iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Increased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. 1,860,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

