iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Lowered by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431,626 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 7,906,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,460. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

