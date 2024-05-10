iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 935,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 187,890 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

