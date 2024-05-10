iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
