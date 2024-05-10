iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.37

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 3072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $567.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

