iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 733,364.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 8.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 119,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

