iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.24

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 20222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

