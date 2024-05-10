iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.74

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 5322121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

