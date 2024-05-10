Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

