Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 2,587 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $14,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,697 shares in the company, valued at $405,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.

On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71.

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

