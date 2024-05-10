John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.80

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.