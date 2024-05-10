John R. Harding Sells 941 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.7 %

QRVO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.69. 816,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,284. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,972 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

