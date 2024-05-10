Juan Carlos Loredo Sells 44,806 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

