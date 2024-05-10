Juan Carlos Loredo Sells 44,806 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
