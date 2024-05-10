Karpas Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 577 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,034,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,349. The firm has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $761.92 and its 200 day moving average is $676.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

