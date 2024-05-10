Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 91,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of News by 321.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after buying an additional 880,977 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of News by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 34.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. 4,257,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

