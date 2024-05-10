Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,641 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 9.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,260,000 after purchasing an additional 795,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 3,114,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,251. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

