Karpas Strategies LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

