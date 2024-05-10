Karpas Strategies LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,145 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 299,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,329 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 711,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 833,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

