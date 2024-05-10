Karpas Strategies LLC Invests $223,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,409. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

