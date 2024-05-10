Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HHH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 483,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes
In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
