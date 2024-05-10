Karpas Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 186,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,298. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

