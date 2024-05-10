Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 150 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. 5,701,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,080. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

