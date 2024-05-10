Karpas Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group makes up about 1.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Enstar Group worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.66. 84,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $225.81 and a 12-month high of $312.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.37. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

