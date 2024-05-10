Kellner Capital LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. United States Steel makes up about 1.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 7.5% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

