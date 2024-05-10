Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Daseke makes up 0.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Daseke at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,200. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 30.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

