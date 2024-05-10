Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $305,050.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kemper Trading Down 0.7 %

KMPR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. 365,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kemper by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

