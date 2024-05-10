Kenneth Volk Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.38. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 32.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

