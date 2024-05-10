Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,656 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 211,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

