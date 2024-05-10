Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $256.86. 122,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,112. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

